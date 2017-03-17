See Emma Watson’s Fashion Evolution From Hermione to Stylish Ambassador

By
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

British actress Emma Watson has evolved from playing frizzy-haired tween Hermione Granger to becoming a real-life women’s rights ambassador. Today she debuts her role as Belle in Disney’s remake of Beauty and the Beast. To promote the film she launched an eco-fashion Instagram account, most recently featuring an organic silk custom Givenchy dress. Watson’s shown how to lead with grace, while suiting up for meetings with world leaders in vintage Yves Saint Laurent and in a Burberry stole on this month’s cover of Vanity Fair. See all her best looks from Harry Potter red carpets to now, in our slideshow ahead.

