MORE FROM The Cut

These Eerie Fetish Photos Were Kept Under Wraps for Years

MORE FROM The Cut

Why Red-Carpet Makeup Looks Bad in Real Life

MORE FROM The Cut

Seriously, Stop Pretending You Ate That

MORE FROM The Cut

RIP, Juicy Tracksuits, Famewhore Uniform of the 2000s

MORE FROM The Cut

Meet the 4 Most Desired People in New York (According to OKCupid)

MORE FROM The Cut

I Was a Hollywood Personal Assistant

MORE FROM The Cut

Normcore: Fashion for Those Who Realize They’re One in 7 Billion

MORE FROM The Cut

Portrait: Catherine Deneuve, an Icon at 70

MORE FROM The Cut

See Emma Watson’s Fashion Evolution From Hermione to Stylish Ambassador

MORE FROM The Cut

Ben Affleck Thanks Jennifer Garner for Support During Quiet Stint in Rehab

MORE FROM The Cut

Kesha Opens Up at SXSW About Dealing With Online Trolls and Coming to Peace With Her Self-Image

MORE FROM The Cut

Rodolfo Paglialunga Is Out at Jil Sander

MORE FROM The Cut

Steve Bannon Was Reportedly a ‘Ladies’ Man’ in College, Say Sources Who Are Surprisingly Not Steve Bannon

MORE FROM The Cut

Ask Polly: I Quit My Job to Have a Baby – Then I Had a Miscarriage

MORE FROM The Cut

Voters More Likely to Put Faith in Fathers Than Mothers, New Study Says

MORE FROM The Cut

It Only Took 273 Years, But Women Are Finally Allowed Entry to the World’s Oldest Golf Club

MORE FROM The Cut

Lazy Royal Prince William Went Clubbing Instead of Fulfilling His Palace Duties

MORE FROM The Cut

The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Is Sitting Out the World Championship to Protest for Fair Pay

MORE FROM The Cut

Designer Azede Jean-Pierre Is Creating School Uniforms for Haitian Schoolchildren

MORE FROM The Cut

I Can Sleep in This Foundation Without Breaking Out

MORE FROM The Cut

This Workout Might Help Reverse the Aging Process, According to a New Study

MORE FROM The Cut

You’ll Soon Be Able to Buy More Than Just Clothes at Vince’s New York Stores

MORE FROM The Cut

Indie-Favorite ModCloth Is Reportedly Coming Under the Wing of Walmart

MORE FROM The Cut

Chrissy Teigen Had an Adorable Petting-Zoo Party for Baby Luna

MORE FROM The Cut

PWR BTTM’s Sparkly, Shiny, Gender-Defying Style

MORE FROM The Cut

The Unpleasant Men and Unanswered Questions of SXSW

MORE FROM The Cut

Mischa Barton Awarded Restraining Orders Against Two Former Boyfriends Amid Possible Sex-Tape Surfacing

MORE FROM The Cut

I Feel Like We’re Being a Little Too Chill About This ‘Psychopaths at Work’ Thing?

MORE FROM The Cut

Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Therapy

MORE FROM The Cut

SZA Is a Rebellious R&B Sensation

MORE FROM The Cut

The New Frontier in Celebrity Spon-Con: Tavi Gevinson Advertises Her Own Address

MORE FROM The Cut

Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Are Spotted At Canadian-Made Musical Come From Away

MORE FROM The Cut

12 Female Curators and Gallerists on Their Favorite Female Artists

MORE FROM The Cut

Jennifer Lopez Is Working Out With Rumored Beau Alex Rodriguez

MORE FROM The Cut

Just 10 Photos of Little Kids Wearing Glasses

MORE FROM The Cut

These Airplane Passengers Had No Idea They Were Being Pranked by a Spice Girl

MORE FROM The Cut

Ivana Trump Is Writing a ‘Nonpolitical’ Memoir About Raising Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric

MORE FROM The Cut

Reports of Sexual Assaults Have Increased at U.S. Army and Navy Academies

MORE FROM The Cut

This 6-Year-Old Girl Decided to Serve Pizza to the Homeless Instead of Having a Birthday Party

MORE FROM The Cut

Melania Trump’s Home Country of Slovenia Named a Brand of Wine and Salami After Her

MORE FROM The Cut

Trump Reportedly Called Tomi Lahren to Personally Thank Her After a TV Appearance

MORE FROM The Cut

Seth Meyers on Skin Care, Spinning, and That Time He Tried Cupping

MORE FROM The Cut

Former U.S. Marine Blames Nude-Photo Scandal on Having Women in the Military

MORE FROM The Cut

Clare Waight Keller Confirmed at Givenchy

MORE FROM The Cut

Demi Lovato Marks Five Years of Sobriety

MORE FROM The Cut

Inside the Gallery-Studio of a Celeb-Favorite Pop Artist

MORE FROM The Cut

Chelsea Clinton Is Writing a Children’s Book Called She Persisted

MORE FROM The Cut

This Stunning Movie About Hair Was Inspired by 12-Year-Old Girls