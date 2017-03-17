The Cut’s Latest Fashion Features

27 mins ago

See Emma Watson’s Fashion Evolution From Hermione to Stylish Ambassador

All her outfits since the Harry Potter red carpet.

8/23/2016 at 1:04 a.m.

Ciara's Wedding Dress Was Too Big for the Chapel

To be fair, it was a 13 foot-long dress.

8/22/2016 at 2:25 p.m.

You and Rihanna Will Both Want to Invest in Dior’s New Bag

It's got something for everyone.

8/22/2016 at 2:14 p.m.

Polo Shirts Have Turned Their Back on Ryan Lochte

Along with his other major sponsors.

8/22/2016 at 12:21 p.m.

Ryan Lochte Will No Longer Be Paid to Wear Tiny Bathing Suits

Speedo remains committed to transparency.

8/22/2016 at 12:17 p.m.

Laura Brown Is the New Editor-in-Chief of InStyle

After 11 years at Harper’s Bazaar.

8/22/2016 at 9:43 a.m.

Tyra Banks Is Going to Teach a Class on Smizing at Stanford

"If I see somebody not paying attention, I’m gonna call on them."

8/21/2016 at 8:00 p.m.

This Floating Pier Is the Most Zen Installation Ever

Walking on water in Italy.

8/21/2016 at 2:42 p.m.

Nation Is Appalled by Matt Lauer’s Nude Ankles During Ryan Lochte Interview

What’s the opposite of “Jeah”?

8/19/2016 at 4:33 p.m.

8 People at the Life of Pablo Pop-up Explain Why Kanye West Is a God

"I mean, Kanye West is just Kanye West. There's not more or less you can say about Kanye West. He's just Mr. West!"

Load More