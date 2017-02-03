50 Simple Pieces for Building a Classic Wardrobe

By
Image View Slideshow

If you’re not the kind of person who cares to follow seasonal trends and instead strives for some sort of continuity from year to year, you might gravitate toward a simple, classic wardrobe. We do roundups of great basics a few times a year, but for this edition, we thought we’d try to pinpoint the 50 classic closet pieces that can get you through almost any occasion: perfect white shirts, the exact shoes you need, and the one luxury bag to save up for, to name a few.

As you reassess your wardrobe for spring, now’s the time to make sure you have foolproof classics like a denim jacket, a basic trench, and a silk square scarf. Click on to see our picks.

Begin Slideshow
50 Simple Pieces for Building a Classic Wardrobe