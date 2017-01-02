50 Fun Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50

Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year — not your typical time of the week for inspiring romantic thoughts. Still, convention dictates that most coupled up people will head out on some kind of date. But honestly, a dinner out is so expensive that adding on a fancy present is another layer of pressure. Plus, what do you even get a person whom you’ve been casually dating for the past month and wants to hang out? Stop overthinking and have fun with it. There are plenty of creative gifts under $50 that will mean way more than a generic bouquet of red roses.

Thinking about moving in together? Why not finally give that person a key as a trial run? Or maybe you’re all about that hygge life? Knitted booties and a cup of tea sound like the perfect night in. From booze to wearable lingerie to sexy-smelling deodorant (yes truly!), here are 50 ideas that won’t cost more than $50. Click ahead to see them all.