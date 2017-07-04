The Latest on the Cut

8 mins ago

Goop Thinks Walking Around Barefoot Will Cure Your Depression and Insomnia

Who needs shoes or therapy?

3:16 p.m.

What Lesley Arfin Can’t Live Without

The writer of the Netflix series Love on the fanny pack, Swedish cola candies, and hand soap she stocks up on.

3:16 p.m.

97 Things You Can Do Like a French Girl

There’re so many things!

3:06 p.m.

Here Are the Best Rain Boots for Wide Calves

Never jam your legs into uncomfortable ones again.

2:34 p.m.

More Than 90 Percent of New Jobs in March Reportedly Went to Men

Out of 98,000 new jobs in March, only 9,000 went to women, according to a report.

2:29 p.m.

Remembering Glenn O’Brien, Who Made Downtown Culture High Fashion

He was a style icon who refused to limit himself.

2:03 p.m.

Guy Fieri Made the Second-Best Knife I’ve Ever Used

It chops everything — from carrots to cheese to steaks — with ease.

1:47 p.m.

Kim Kardashian and Alicia Keys Partied This Week

Plus: Nicki Minaj, Martha Stewart, Katy Perry.

1:06 p.m.

Should I Keep Sprinkling Cinnamon on Everything?

Two experts explain cinnamon’s health benefits.

12:42 p.m.

How to Dress for Allergy Season

Can’t breathe but still want to look fashionable? You came to the right place.

12:35 p.m.

Can You Afford Kanye’s New Jewelry Line?

It’s not cheap.

12:29 p.m.

Inside Helmut Lang’s New Art Exhibit

It’s a lesson in remembering.

12:16 p.m.

The Case Against Showing Your Porn to Your Partner

Openness and sex positivity be damned.

11:52 a.m.

Rihanna Will Now Shine Bright in Diamonds She Designed

The singer is collaborating with Chopard.

11:30 a.m.

Bill O’Reilly Talks About Consent in His New Book

“No means no.”

11:22 a.m.

21 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including a pair of 50 percent off wireless headphones.

11:09 a.m.

Here’s Good News for People Who Can’t Choose Between Puppies and Babies

A study pertinent to fans of puppies and babies.

10:30 a.m.

Life Is Too Short Not to Have Pink Hair

Why I’ll never have a conventional hair color.

10:22 a.m.

Lucie and Luke Meier in at Jil Sander

The husband-and-wife team is taking over at the brand.

10:00 a.m.

The Rookie Software Engineer Who Knows Her Next Job Might Not Exist Yet

“Seeing how we’re going to use predictive technology to help the business world, there are so many applications that haven’t even been explored.”