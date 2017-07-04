Ever want to behave like the cartoonish stereotype of an unnecessarily romanticized nationality? Of course you do. Here are 97 things you can do like a French girl.
— Eat.
— Drink.
—Order dessert.
— Get dressed, like, in general.
— Get dressed when you’re broke.
— Dress like one at work.
— Dress like one … in the fall.
— Dress like one … in the winter.
— Dress like one … in the winter of 2017.
— Dress like one … in the spring.
— Dress like one … in the summer.
— Dress like one … who also wants to spend too much money buying clothing curated by Gwyneth Paltrow.
— Dress for a wedding.
— Layer like one.
— Clean your closet.
— Make the most of your tiny closet.
— Tie a bandanna.
— Tie a scarf.
— Tie a scarf.
— Get ready for a wedding.
— Make a New Year’s resolution.
— Be fuckable.
— Fuck.
— Fuck.
— Fuck.
— Fuck.
— Make love.
— Seduce a man.
— Date.
— Date in the summer.
— Not date.
— Online date.
— Wash your hair.
— Wash your hair.
— Not wash your hair.
— Curl your hair.
— Get perfect hair texture.
— Wear lipstick.
— Wear lipstick.
— Wear lipstick.
— Wear RED lipstick.
— Wear perfume.
— Wear makeup that looks like no makeup.
— Wear overalls.
— Wear denim.
— Wear denim.
— Wear denim.
— Wear jeans.
— Wear skinny jeans.
— Wear leggings.
— Wear orange eye makeup.
— Sport chic under-eye circles.
— Transition your outfit from day to night.
— Wear flats.
— Wear ankle boots.
— Style your bra.
— Decide between flats or pumps.
— Wash your face.
— Age.
— Age.
— Age.
— Age.
— Age, but gracefully.
— Get a face-lift.
— Treat your skin.
— Make your skin glow.
— Not get a face-lift.
— “Treat yourself right.”
— Raise children.
— Shop.
— Shop like you’re from France and you’re just visiting New York.
— Shop the sales.
— Cleverly shop at Zara.
— Throw a dinner party.
— Host a dinner party.
— Throw a party in general.
— Throw an “effortless” summer party.
— Work out.
— Work out.
— Stress out.
— Decorate your home.
— Decorate your home.
— Dress your home.
— Style your home.
— Watch a movie.
— Stock your medicine cabinet.
— Save money.
— Avoid debt.
— Get your shit together.
— Exude irresistible charm.
— Bake.
— Commit murder.