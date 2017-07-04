97 Things You Can Do Like a French Girl

Ever want to behave like the cartoonish stereotype of an unnecessarily romanticized nationality? Of course you do. Here are 97 things you can do like a French girl.

Eat.

Eat breakfast.

Drink.

—Order dessert.

— Get dressed, like, in general.

— Get dressed when you’re broke.

— Dress like one at work.

— Dress like one … in the fall.

— Dress like one … in the winter.

— Dress like one … in the winter of 2017.

— Dress like one … in the spring.

— Dress like one … in the summer.

— Dress like one … who also wants to spend too much money buying clothing curated by Gwyneth Paltrow.

— Dress for a wedding.

Layer like one.

— Clean your closet.

— Make the most of your tiny closet

Tie a bandanna.

Tie a scarf.

— Tie a scarf.

— Get ready for a wedding.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day.

— Make a New Year’s resolution.

— Be fuckable

Fuck.

Fuck.

Fuck.

Fuck

Make love.

— Seduce a man

Date.

— Date in the summer.

— Not date.

— Online date.

— Wash your hair.

— Wash your hair.

— Not wash your hair.

— Curl your hair.

— Get perfect hair texture.

— Wear lipstick.

— Wear lipstick.

— Wear lipstick.

— Wear RED lipstick.

— Wear perfume.

— Wear makeup that looks like no makeup.

— Wear overalls.

— Wear denim.

— Wear denim.

— Wear denim.

— Wear jeans.

— Wear skinny jeans.

— Wear leggings

Wear orange eye makeup.

— Sport chic under-eye circles.

— Transition your outfit from day to night.

— Wear flats.

— Wear ankle boots.

— Style your bra.

— Decide between flats or pumps.

— Wash your face.

Age.

Age.

Age.

Age

— Age, but gracefully.

— Get a face-lift.

— Treat your skin.

— Make your skin glow.

— Not get a face-lift.

— “Treat yourself right.”

— Raise children.

Shop.

Shop like you’re from France and you’re just visiting New York.

Shop the sales.

Cleverly shop at Zara.

— Throw a dinner party.

— Host a dinner party.

— Throw a party in general.

— Throw an “effortless” summer party.

Work out.

Work out.

Stress out.

— Decorate your home.

Decorate your home.

— Dress your home.

— Style your home.

— Watch a movie.

— Stock your medicine cabinet

— Save money.

— Avoid debt.

— Get your shit together.

— Exude irresistible charm

— “Dress, think, and love.”

Be late and accept praise.

Bake.

— Commit murder.

Write a list about French girls.

