15 of Carrie Fisher’s Best, Most Honest Feminist Quotes

When beloved actress Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at the age of 60, she left behind a rich legacy. She starred as the iconic Princess Leia in Star Wars, served as a mental-health advocate, and was a prolific writer. Fisher was also highly quotable and used her role as a prominent public figure to speak candidly — and often hilariously — about being a woman.

Here, we look back at some of her best, sharpest lines.

1. “There is no point at which you can say, ‘Well, I’m successful now. I might as well take a nap.”

2. “Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.” —On people with mental illness who may be afraid to pursue their dreams

3. “I got to be the only girl in an all boy fantasy, and it’s a great role for women. She’s a very proactive character and gets the job done. So if you’re going to get typecast as something, that might as well be it for me.” —On her role as Princess Leia

4. “Please stop debating about whether or not I aged well. Unfortunately it hurts all three of my feelings. My body hasn’t aged as well as I have. Blow us.” And: “Youth and beauty are not accomplishments.” —On critics of her appearance in The Force Awakens

5. “Blow my big bovine tiny dancer cock.” —On that time someone compared her body to Elton John’s

6. “FISHER: Listen! I am not a sex symbol, so that’s an opinion of someone. I don’t share that.

RIDLEY: I don’t think that’s the right—

FISHER: Word for it? Well, you should fight for your outfit. Don’t be a slave like I was.

RIDLEY: All right, I’ll fight.

FISHER: You keep fighting against that slave outfit.” —In conversation with Daisy Ridley

7. “It’s hard to date once you’re a big Star Wars star, because you don’t want to give people the ability to say, I had sex with Princess Leia’.” —Reportedly in conversation with Daisy Ridley

8. “The father who flipped out about it, ‘What am I going to tell my kid about why she’s in that outfit?’ Tell them that a giant slug captured me and forced me to wear that stupid outfit, and then I killed him because I didn’t like it. And then I took it off. Backstage.” —On the rumored ban on Princess Leia bikini merch

9. “I did really want to play an awful person. There are not a lot of choices for women past 27. I don’t wait by the phone.” —On her role in Catastrophe and available roles for older women

10. “I’m not as cooperative as you might want a woman to be … Every man, I think, or at least the ones I end up finding, there’s no such thing as a consort. All men are kings. That was my little discovery in the process … I really thought men’s fantasy is to have an intellectual geisha. So what I did was I learned to cook and I took a massage course. But that’s not all of it. You have to also agree.” —On her relationship with Paul Simon

11. “Oh! This’ll impress you - I’m actually in the Abnormal Psychology textbook. Obviously my family is so proud. Keep in mind though, I’m a PEZ dispenser and I’m in the abnormal Psychology textbook. Who says you can’t have it all?”

12. “Even in space, there’s a double standard.” —On why Princess Leia never got her own lightsaber

13. “They want to hire part of me, not all of me. They want to hire three fourths, so I have to get rid of the fourth somehow. The fourth can’t be with me. I made a joke.” —On being asked to lose weight for The Force Awakens

14. ‘Movies are dreams! And they work on you subliminally. You can play Leia as capable, independent, sensible, a soldier, a fighter, a woman in control – control being, of course, a lesser word than master. But you can portray a woman who’s a master and get through all the female prejudice if you have her travel in time, if you add a magical quality, if you’re dealing in fairy-tale terms.” —In Rolling Stone, 1983

15. “I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”