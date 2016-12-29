Serena Williams Is Engaged to, No, Really, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Photo: Getty Images

As though 2016 couldn’t get any more surreal, Serena Williams, the greatest tennis player of her era, has announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit whose accomplishments include something something narwhal bacon.

Williams revealed the engagement in a post on the r/isaidyes subreddit with an illustration that is even more endearingly corny (and brand-loyal) than the Bitmoji that Miranda Kerr used to reveal her engagement to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Photo: Serena Williams/Reddit

Ohanian is reportedly the happiest man on the planet.

Chatter that Ohanian and Williams were dating began circulating a little over a year ago, but the pair have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight since then. Here they are on Halloween.

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

Congrats to the happy couple! I doff my fedora in their honor!