Ashley Greene and Fiancé Paul Khoury Announce Their Engagement With a Video

Die-hard Twilight fans might already know this, but for the rest of us watching the celebrity circuit, here it is: Ashley Greene is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury. The couple announced the news via — what else? — Instagram, which these days has become the go-to place for happy couples everywhere to post close-up photos of their engagement rings and make good use of custom hashtags to document their #engagement and aspirational #couplegoals. But Greene and Khoury opted for a little more than just a photo. Perhaps they were sensing the growing trend of celebrities announcing their engagements in unexpected ways like, say, a subreddit with custom artwork? Whatever the case, the new couple decided to make their announcement via a video montage that documents exactly where and how the proposal took place. Check it out for yourself:
Congratulations to the happy couple! We look forward to their custom wedding hashtag.