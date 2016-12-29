Ashley Greene and Fiancé Paul Khoury Announce Their Engagement With a Video

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Die-hard Twilight fans might already know this, but for the rest of us watching the celebrity circuit, here it is: Ashley Greene is engaged is to her longtime boyfriend, Paul Khoury. The couple announced the news via — what else? — Instagram, which these days has become the go-to place for happy couples everywhere to post close-up photos of their engagement rings and make good use of custom hashtags to document their #engagement and aspiration toward #couplegoals. But Graham and Khoury, perhaps sensing the growing trend of celebrities announcing their engagements in unexpected ways, decided on a video montage that documents exactly where and how the proposal took place. Check it out for yourself:





This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband A video posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

Congratulations to the happy couple! We look forward to their custom wedding hashtag.

