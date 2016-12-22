Avril Lavigne Tells Mark Zuckerberg to Stop Bullying Nickelback

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg has been on the receiving end of his fair share of sick burns, but apparently such treatment has not been enough to teach the Facebook founde generosity of spirit. In a recent video promoting his home AI technology, Zuckerberg dealt out a cheap potshot to our society’s greatest receptacle of cheap potshots, Nickelback. The diss comes as Zuckeberg asks “Jarvis” (voiced by Morgan Freeman, who did not deserve to be dragged into this mess) to play “some good Nickelback songs,” setting up the system to respond, “I’m afraid I can’t do that – there are no good Nickelback songs,” thereby passing Zuckerberg’s “test.” Well, Avril Lavigne (if that is her real name) saw the video, and she is not pleased. Taking — pointedly — to Twitter, the ex-wife of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger brought down the hammer on Zuckerberg and Facebook, writing, “Your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.” Using the celeb standby of posting a screenshot of a Notes app scrawl, Lavigne says that while “you’re allowed your musical opinion,” the way that Zuckerberg expressed his condones bullying. “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today,” she continued. She also capped things off with a few hashtags, including “#TheJokeIsOld” and “#NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums,” both of which are true; if we had a nickel for every time someone insulted Nickelback, we’d have, well, whatever you make from selling over 50 million albums. Read Lavigne’s full missive below.