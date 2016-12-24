Carrie Fisher Hospitalized After Heart Attack, Reportedly in ICU

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Carrie Fisher was en route from London to Los Angeles when she suffered a heart attack during the 11-hour flight.

The Los Angeles Fire Department met the flight when it landed at LAX. LAFD Spokesman Erik Scott told CNN Friday, “LAFD responded to LAX Gate 74 for patient on inbound flight in cardiac arrest… Paramedics standing by upon arrival provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported patient to local hospital.”

Reports vary on the actress and author’s condition, but her brother Todd Fisher also told CNN Friday night, “Carrie Fisher is still in the ICU.”

People reported that daughter Billie Lourd was spotted at the hospital Friday, as was Fisher’s beloved Frenchie Gary, who was also on the flight with her according to witnesses.

Although Fisher is perhaps most famous for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, she’s also an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness. Fisher was in London to film scenes for the fantastic Amazon show Catastrophe, and tweeted an onset selfie with writer and actress Sharon Horgan a few days ago. She plays the mother of Rob Delaney’s character on the show.

Sharon Horgan & I pretending we like each other while filming Catastrophe in London.....Succeeding! pic.twitter.com/TFsuRJ5sRS — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 19, 2016

Fans and friends have been reacting on Twitter to the news.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016