Child Genius Uses Sleeping Mom’s Thumb to Unlock Phone and Order Presents

Photo: Niklas Skur / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

There are two kinds of gift-receivers in the world: those who like to be surprised, and those who know exactly what they want and would prefer to just get it. Ashlynd Howell, age 6, is part of the latter group.

In a recent Wall Street Journal story about how certain aspects of online shopping are ruining Christmas, Ashlynd’s mom, Bethany, revealed that while she was asleep, her daughter grabbed her thumb, used it to unlock her phone, and then went wild on Amazon.

“$250 later, she has shopped for all her Christmas presents on Amazon,” said Ms. Howell, of Little Rock, Ark. After Ashlynd’s parents received 13 order confirmations for Pokémon items, they initially thought they’d been hacked, then they figured Ashlynd had bought them unintentionally. “No, Mommy, I was shopping,” Ms. Howell said her daughter told her. “But don’t worry—everything that I ordered is coming straight to the house.”

Howell also said that Ashlynd is “really proud of herself.” As she should be.