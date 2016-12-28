Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds, whose role in the iconic film Singin’ in the Rain earned her a spot in American film history and who went on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood during the 1950s and ’60s, has died. She was 84. Multiple news outlets confirmed her death on Wednesday, citing her son, Todd Fisher.

On Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, Reynolds was hospitalized after suffering an apparent stroke, her son Todd told TMZ. Reynolds’s death comes one day following the death of her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, who died at age 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds and Fisher had a conflicted relationship over the years but eventually reconciled, and their mother-daughter story served as the basis of Fisher’s book Postcards From the Edge. That book was later adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine, in 1990. A documentary about the two is also set to air on HBO in the New Year, according to the Washington Post.



Todd Fisher told TMZ that, at the time of Reynolds’s stroke, he and his other siblings were making funeral plans for his sister, Carrie Fisher.

“She’s with Carrie,” he told TMZ.

