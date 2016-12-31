Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York’s Countess Luann de Lesseps’ three-day wedding extravaganza kicked off last night with a rehearsal dinner on a yacht, but there are even bigger and better (and messier) things to come. Lesseps, who will be wearing not one, not two, but three different wedding dresses during her nuptials to Tom D’Agostino Jr., has divulged a few guest list deets to People, and you will not at all be shocked by who’s missing.

“I want people around me who are celebrating our love and who are really positive about our life together. I wanted it to be family and friends and not a Housewives thing,” she told the mag. That comment is a sly dig at fellow RHONY Bethenny Frankel, who presented de Lesseps with photographic evidence of D’Agostino Jr. smooching on an ex, causing a maelstrom of drama.

“There was so much drama last season, but you know, it’s an old story now. I move forward, and I don’t look back. And it’s actually happening, I’m getting married, and we’re really happy. And I hope everybody’s going to be happy for me, I know the girls are happy for me,” the Countess told People. “The girls” include fellow Housewives Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Cynthia Bailey, Kelly Bensimon, and Marysol Patton, which means plenty of social media FOMO for the other RHs and even more must-see reality TV in the coming year.

