Photo: Juliane Hennes

This was a year of fashion highs and lows. We lost some of the greatest of all time, like Bill Cunningham and David Bowie. Kerry Washington graced the red carpet pregnant and glowing in Brandon Maxwell. Justin Bieber’s outrageous style lived on and on.

The Cut’s fashion editors decided on the most iconic looks of the year, and we asked nine illustrators on Instagram to transform them into pieces of art.