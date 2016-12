The Latest on the Cut

11:32 a.m.

Remembering Carrie Fisher’s Best Star Wars Hair

Ironically, she hated the buns.

11:14 a.m.

Most Low-Wage Workers in the United States Are Women, Study Finds

And one-third are mothers.

10:53 a.m.

South Carolina State Rep. Allegedly Beat His Wife and Pointed a Gun at Her

Republican Chris Corley of South Carolina was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

10:46 a.m.

Vetements’ LGBTQ Tribute Collab Almost Sold Out in One Day

The brand collaborated with Comme des Garçons.

10:33 a.m.

We Asked 9 Instagram Artists to Illustrate 2016 Style

From Ali Wong to Stranger Things.

10:05 a.m.

Ariana Grande Slams a Male Fan for Treating Her Like a ‘Piece of Meat’

“We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”

10:00 a.m.

Hollywood Needed Carrie Fisher in 2016 More Than Ever

At 60, she’d become an essential public figure.

9:59 a.m.

Versace Racial-Discrimination Lawsuit Could Move to Federal Court

A fired employee alleged that the store used a code word for black customers.

9:43 a.m.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Photographed Together for First Time Since 2014

Finally, peace on Earth.

9:37 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake Sure Do Look Cozy

Does this make it Instagram official?

9:17 a.m.

Here’s What’s Happening to Carrie Fisher’s Dog, Gary

Gary was beloved by fans.

9:00 a.m.

Fans Honored Carrie Fisher by Opening Up About Mental Illness on Social Media

Fisher proposed a “Bipolar Pride Day” in Wishful Drinking.

8:30 a.m.

Ask Polly: My Boyfriend Dumped Me for a Crazy Reason!

This guy needs a therapist.

8:00 a.m.

A Year Ago I Had a Baby. So Did My Wife.

Kate and Emily gave birth less than a week apart. Now they’re raising their two boys.

2:13 a.m.

Rihanna Has Unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram After Drake Rumors

How much can we read into a simple unfollow?

12:06 a.m.

Supergirl Actress Melissa Benoist Files for Divorce

She also wants to return to her maiden name.

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

Police Say Muslim Student Lied About a Man Threatening to Set Her Hijab on Fire

The student could be charged for filing a false report.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

Nonprofit Director Who Called Michelle Obama an ‘Ape in Heels’ Was Finally Fired

Pamela Ramsey Taylor was fired for her racist comment.

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

Steve Martin, This Is Not How You Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher

Please be better than Jabba the Hutt.

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

21 Non-Boring New Year’s Eve Party Supplies

From classy gold straws to the perfect (sweet, salty, umami) party snack