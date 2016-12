Photo: XPOS/Xposure / AKM-GSI

It seems like only yesterday that eager pop prince Justin Bieber — the human embodiment of eating too much pizza after a game of laser tag — was overdressed in furs and getting indicted by an Argentinian judge. Attempting to put his troubles behind him, Bieber took off for Barbados this week, where he was captured by paparazzi teaching his younger sister Jazmyn how to do yoga.

Namaste.