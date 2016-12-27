Kacey Musgraves’s Christmas Gift Was One Sweet Marriage Proposal

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

It’s safe to say that 2016 is ending on a good note for Kacey Musgraves, the country-music star who’s known for her wry and heartfelt songwriting. On Christmas Eve, Musgraves became the star of her own holiday love story when her boyfriend, Ruston Kelly, proposed to her at her childhood home in Texas.



With the help of Musgraves’s family, Kelly surprised the new bride-to-be by decorating her old bedroom in nostalgic Christmas decorations and popping the question while Henry Mancini’s “Two for The Road” played in the background. The man apparently knew what he was doing by picking Musgraves’s family home for the occasion. “It was so beyond special,” Musgraves wrote in one of several Instagram posts documenting the proposal. “Of all the places in the world I’ve gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am.”

I NEVER KNEW LOVE COULD BE THIS FUN (Photos by @kellychristinesutton, of course!) A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:19am PST

The proposal comes just a few months after Musgraves released her own Christmas album, A Very Kacey Christmas. On one of the album’s songs, Musgraves sings about that good ol’ holiday heartbreak and having “no one to kiss under the mistletoe.” But given her sweet marriage proposal over the weekend, it’s unlikely she’ll ever have to worry again about missing out on any kisses underneath the mistletoe.



Perfection 💍😭💕 Thank you, my love. A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

Congratulations to the happy couple!

