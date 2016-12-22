Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Dressed As Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for a Good Cause

Photo: CHLA/Splash News/CHLA/Splash News

Judging from their recent visit this week to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are definitely feeling the holiday spirit and they’re not afraid of getting in character to spread the joy. The couple, who’ve been smitten for some time now, donned their best red velvet suits and matching hats (or perhaps they’re just rentals?) to portray Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. They paid a visit to sick kids in the hospital and gifted gifts and sang some holiday tunes. And though Katy Perry is the pop star in the duo, Bloom wasn’t afraid of joining in and adding some bongo drums to the mix, according to the Los Angeles Times. No word, of course, on whether his singing skills matched Perry’s.



Either way, tis the season!



The children were nestled All safe in their beds (@orlandobloom's arms) While visions of sugarplums (@KatyPerry) danced in their heads. #LiveLAGiveLA #katyperry #orlandobloom #childrenshospital #chla A photo posted by Children's Hospital L.A. (@childrensla) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:04pm PST