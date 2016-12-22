Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Can women really have it all? Yes, says Kellyanne Conway, because even though she has a busy job she uses the time that men would otherwise spend swinging golf clubs or boinking their mistresses taking care of her kids.

During a Thursday-morning appearance on Fox Business’ Mornings With Maria, host Maria Bartiromo asked Kellyanne Conway if she’d be moving her family down to Washington, D.C., since it was just announced that she will be counselor to President-elect Donald Trump. Yes, she answered, adding, “I want this to be as least disruptive to my children as possible, which is always the main consideration for me. But I also know it’ll be a family-friendly White House.”

Bartiromo also brought up that some people had questioned how Conway will be able to balance the job with her four children. Conway herself had said it would be “bad idea, bad idea, bad idea, bad idea” for her to be a working mother in the White House. Conway answered:

I respect the fact that I have a job to do with long hours and many responsibilities, but like every other woman out there, this is not new. People juggle these responsibilities every single day and I admire those who do it.



I would say that I don’t play golf and I don’t have a mistress so, I have a lot of time that a lot of these other men don’t. I see people on the weekend spending an awful lot of time on their golf games and that’s their right, but the kids will be with me, we live in the same house, and they come first.



Everyone has to do what’s best for their family and it’s why I didn’t jump immediately on a position that was offered to me early in the transition because there’s a lot to weigh and my children are 12, 12, 8 and 7, but I certainly hope too that we continue the conversation as a nation about the balance that many men and women face.



Glad we finally solved this debate.