Kim Kardashian and DJ Paris Hilton hung out at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, a rare reunion for the erstwhile best friends turned frenemies turned enemies.

Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

Hilton posted the evidence to her Instagram on Tuesday night, and People notes that this is the first time they’ve been photographed together “since reuniting in Ibiza for Riccardo Tisci’s star-studded birthday party in 2014.” Oh, Ibiza. Oh, 2014. Were we ever so young?