What Does Kim Kardashian’s Communist Sweatshirt Mean?

Photo: Wa_Va_/Twitter

Sorry, conspiracy theorists — Kim Kardashian wasn’t wearing a hammer-and-sickle hoodie as some kind of political statement connected to her husband’s recent Trump tête-à-tête. The red sweatshirt she was spotted wearing over Christmas is part of Vetements’ collaboration with SVMoscow, a concept store that bills itself as “the most secret shop” in the Russian capital. Think of it as Georgian native Demna Gvasalia’s answer to the “CCCP” T-shirts that were so popular in the early aughts, except it rings up at over $700.

It’s good to know that Russia is only interfering in our elections, not our celebrity fashion statements — but yes, the high priestess of capitalism wearing the insignia of communism is certainly something to behold.