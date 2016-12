Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Proving that she has no idea what preschoolers are into these days, Auntie Kylie surprised her nieces North West (3) and Penelope Disick (4) with boxes of Kylie cosmetics custom-made in “their favorite colors,” which appear to be cerise and pale mauve.

Kylie's custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favorite color 💕💜 pic.twitter.com/ueLh5YJq8n — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 26, 2016

Great bit of stealth holiday marketing! Hey, at least she didn’t get them waist-trainers.