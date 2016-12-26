Madonna’s Tribute to George Michael Is Classic Madonna

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine

There have been tons of online tributes pouring in for pop culture icon George Michael, who died at the age of 53 over Christmas, but Madonna’s is the most extra of them all. Madge posted a clip from the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards where she’s gussied up in her best “Express Yourself” gear, complete with a cigarette and two matching ladies in sunglasses as her bodyguards, to present George Michael with the Video Vanguard Award.

Of course, it just so happens that a little-known director named David Fincher directed Madonna’s “Express Yourself” video in 1989, just a year before George Michael’s classic “Freedom ’90,” which gathered the cream of the supermodel crop together in one music video. The longer video clip from the MTV VMAs, which you can watch below, is a must-see for fans. Meanwhile, Madonna has a simple request that we can all pretty much get behind: “Can 2016 F*ck Off NOW?”