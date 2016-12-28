Madonna’s Skin Care Is Making Its U.S. Debut

Photo: 2016 Getty Images

The nadir of Madonna’s divorce from Guy Ritchie hit when gossip sites spat out intimate details of their marriage, including the remarkable morsel that the pop icon slathered her skin in a $800 cream every night before encasing herself in plastic wrap. Whether that was true then is unknown, but it’s likely not true now, given Madonna is shilling her own, slightly more affordable skin-care line. It debuted in Japan several weeks ago and, according to Madonna, will hit U.S. shelves soon.

Called MDNA, the line is composed of six products: a face wash, serum, rose mist, eye mask, eye serum, and a mud mask. MDNA’s promises fall in line with most other skin-care brands: to moisturize, promote skin elasticity, and clear congested pores. Water sourced from Montecatini, a tiny town in northern Italy, is said to add a somewhat mystical “healing component” to the MDNA lineup, and the Chrome Clay Mask, which uses volcanic ash collected from the same Italian town, is amplified when removed with a magnet. The magnetic component is something seen in other masks that have debuted within the past year, where the magnet stimulates negatively charged compounds found on skin to boost circulation and collagen production.

MDNA has yet to release an exact date for its U.S. launch. In the meantime, Madonna is previewing the line on Instagram, and making a hell of a run at beauty blogging, to boot.