Actress Margot Robbie married British director Tom Ackerley in a secret wedding Sunday. And in lieu of traditional wedding foods — tiny crackers and, uhhhhh, bad chicken — they opted for something a little more laid-back: pizza and cereal.

Per what a source told The Northern Star:

Pizza and BBQ was the theme of the low-key affair, with Robbie’s favourite menu item, Coco Pops [Ed. Note: Coco Krispies], as the main wedding dessert.



Coco Pops were placed nearby the dance floor with bowls, milk and cream also on offer for those who, like Robbie, love the traditional breakfast cereal.



How relatable!