The Latest on the Cut

5:52 p.m.

Teen Girls With Body Image Issues Are More Likely to Drink

Says a sad new study.

5:35 p.m.

Tiger Woods Explains That He Posed As ‘Mac Daddy Santa’ for His Kids

Riiiiight.

5:10 p.m.

Highly Giftable Deal of the Day: A Travel Adapter Is a Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Never run out of juice no matter where you’re headed.

5:07 p.m.

Amazon Prime Members: You Still Have a Chance to Buy Holiday Gifts

The service will deliver some surprisingly solid presents within two hours.

4:23 p.m.

Stop Trying to Make Christmas Sexy

A plea.

4:22 p.m.

Why Is the Trump Team Looking Into State Department Gender-Equality Programs?

Officials reportedly fear what this means.

4:11 p.m.

Watch Mariah Carey’s Son Expertly Lip-sync ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Like mother, like son.

3:39 p.m.

Are Prenuptial Agreements a Bad Idea?

Advice on that most awkward of conversations.

3:37 p.m.

Rachel Comey Is Defecting From New York Fashion Week, Too

She will show in Los Angeles this coming season.

2:54 p.m.

Donald Trump Also Finds Mustaches Unacceptable

John Bolton’s mustache may have cost him the secretary of State gig.

2:30 p.m.

The Little Girl Who Tweeted From Syria Opens Up About Night Her House Was Bombed

Bana Alabed sat down with the BBC for a new interview.

2:15 p.m.

Why Are My Arms Swelling Up After a Hard Workout?

This could be serious.

2:11 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway: I Can Balance Work, Family Because ‘I Don’t Have a Mistress’

Well, when you look at it that way, women really can have it all.

1:33 p.m.

Franca Sozzani Was a Provocateur Who Leaves Behind a Complicated Legacy

Sozzani has passed away at age 66.

1:33 p.m.

Melanoma Rates Are Continuing to Rise, and No One Knows Why

We should all brush up on our SPF.

1:28 p.m.

These Studies Prove Top Law Firms Prefer to Hire Higher-Class Men

They were overwhelmingly more in demand than higher-class women, as well as lower-class men and women.

1:25 p.m.

Janelle Monáe Talks About the Women Who Really Made American Great Again

The singer turned actress has demonstrated an impressive knack for selecting roles with profound and far-reaching cultural impact.

1:23 p.m.

A Passenger Was Kicked Off a Flight After Accosting Ivanka Trump

Yes, Ivanka flies commercial.

12:48 p.m.

It’s Too Late for Shipping, So Print These Gifts Out

Yes, it’s late, but beggars can still be choosers.

12:34 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Star Troian Bellisario Opens Up About Wellness

Bellisario talks moisturizing, sleep, and working long hours on set.