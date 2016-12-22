Watch Mariah Carey’s Son Expertly Lip-sync ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Much like her brown eyes and her affinity for Norwegian salmon, divahood is a trait embedded deep within Mariah Carey’s DNA, so it makes sense that her singular genetic gifts would be passed on to her children.
Earlier today, Carey posted an Instagram video of her and her 5-year-old son Moroccan lip-syncing along to her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — because you know Mariah only listens to her own music around the house — and it’s clear that he has inherited his mother’s flair for performance. The dance moves! The swagger! The impeccable hair flips!
We demand a Moroccan’s World spinoff ASAP.