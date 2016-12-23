Megyn Kelly Didn’t Get to Send Out Her Christmas Cards, and She’s Pissed

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a surprise dark-horse contender for my favorite beef of 2016, today we learned that Fox News host and avowed non-feminist Megyn Kelly is very unhappy with image-publishing service Shutterfly, which apparently did not deliver on the Christmas cards she requested from it. Yes: The war on Christmas is here, and it’s just as bad as Kelly foretold.

I will never use this service (@Shutterfly) again. Lied right to us about our Xmas cards only to admit later they failed & covered it up. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 23, 2016

By the way, if you were wondering whether you should be outraged that Kelly omitted the “Christ” from Christmas in her rage-tweet, there’s an explanation for that.

@megynkelly @Shutterfly In defense of Megan's use of Xmas.

The X is the abbr. for Christ in the Greek alphabet. It is Christ in shorthand... — John O'Hurley (@ImJohnOHurley) December 23, 2016

Word to the wise: Do not come between Megyn Kelly and her spreading of Christmas cheer, or you will get burned.