Melanoma Rates Are Continuing to Rise, and No One Knows Why
You need to be careful about sun protection now more than ever. A new study published by JAMA Dermatology concludes once again that melanoma incidence rates have risen steadily over the past two decades. In 2009, 1 in 58 Americans was at risk of developing invasive melanoma or skin cancer. It’s now at 1 in 54. Rates of “stage 0” or “in situ melanoma” have also increased from 1 in 58 to 1 in 78. The study doesn’t posit why melanoma rates continue to rise despite increasing sun-protection awareness. But possible factors could include untrustworthy sunscreens, faulty application, and an increasingly compromised ozone layer that lets in more UV rays. And don’t forget: Edible sunscreen and carrot bread don’t count as SPF.