15 mins ago

The Little Girl Who Tweeted From Syria Opens Up About Night Her House Was Bombed

Bana Alabed sat down with the BBC for a new interview.

30 mins ago

Why Are My Arms Swelling Up After a Hard Workout?

This could be serious.

2:11 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway: I Can Balance Work, Family Because ‘I Don’t Have a Mistress’

Well, when you look at it that way, women really can have it all.

1:33 p.m.

Franca Sozzani Was a Provocateur Who Leaves Behind a Complicated Legacy

Sozzani has passed away at age 66.

1:33 p.m.

Melanoma Rates Are Continuing to Rise, and No One Knows Why

We should all brush up on our SPF.

1:28 p.m.

These Studies Prove Top Law Firms Prefer to Hire Higher-Class Men

They were overwhelmingly more in demand than higher-class women, as well as lower-class men and women.

1:25 p.m.

Janelle Monáe Talks About the Women Who Really Made American Great Again

The singer turned actress has demonstrated an impressive knack for selecting roles with profound and far-reaching cultural impact.

1:23 p.m.

A Passenger Was Kicked Off a Flight After Accosting Ivanka Trump

Yes, Ivanka flies commercial.

12:48 p.m.

It’s Too Late for Shipping, So Print These Gifts Out

Yes, it’s late, but beggars can still be choosers.

12:34 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Star Troian Bellisario Opens Up About Wellness

Bellisario talks moisturizing, sleep, and working long hours on set.

11:17 a.m.

This Holiday Pop-Up Is Full of Last-Minute Gifts for Your Favorite Aesthete

Hand-painted candle shades, Susan Minot découpage, pug pillows, and more.

10:48 a.m.

Johnny Depp Wants Amber Heard to Pay $100,000 to Cover His Attorney Fees

He’s reportedly asking that she pay $100,000 out of his $1 million bill.

10:46 a.m.

This Story Will Make You Pity Tiffany Trump

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.

10:34 a.m.

Carolina Herrera Is Suing Oscar de la Renta Over Incoming Designer Laura Kim

Here’s why.

10:00 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Pregnancy

Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Zadie Smith, and more celebrity moms on what it’s really like.

9:52 a.m.

The Pantsuit Nation Backlash Is Here, and It’s Intense

All it took was a book deal.

8:58 a.m.

The Cyberbullying Gabby Douglas Experienced During the Olympics Is Horrifying

“I’m not a target, I’m a human being.”

8:41 a.m.

Looks Like Kellyanne Conway Changed Her Mind About Working in the White House

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is going to the White House.

4:25 a.m.

North Carolina Lawmakers Fail to Repeal Anti-Transgender Bathroom Law

The deal stalled over a Republican plan to impose a six-month moratorium on local ordinances barring LGBT discrimination.

2:32 a.m.

André Leon Talley Clarifies His Thoughts About Donald and Melania Trump

“She’s a nice person. I do not endorse Trumpism on any level.”