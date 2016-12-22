Popular on The Cut

Melanoma Rates Are Continuing to Rise, and No One Knows Why

By
Photo: Getty Images

You need to be careful about sun protection now more than ever. A new study published by JAMA Dermatology concludes once again that melanoma incidence rates have risen steadily over the past two decades. In 2009, 1 in 58 Americans was at risk of developing invasive melanoma or skin cancer. It’s now at 1 in 54. Rates of “stage 0” or “in situ melanoma” have also increased from 1 in 58 to 1 in 78. The study doesn’t posit why melanoma rates continue to rise despite increasing sun-protection awareness. But possible factors could include untrustworthy sunscreens, faulty application, and an increasingly compromised ozone layer that lets in more UV rays. And don’t forget: Edible sunscreen and carrot bread don’t count as SPF.

Melanoma Rates Are Continuing to Rise, and No One Knows Why

By
Photo: Getty Images

You need to be careful about sun protection now more than ever. A new study published by JAMA Dermatology concludes once again that melanoma incidence rates have risen steadily over the past two decades. In 2009, 1 in 58 Americans was at risk of developing invasive melanoma or skin cancer. It’s now at 1 in 54. Rates of “stage 0” or “in situ melanoma” have also increased from 1 in 58 to 1 in 78. The study doesn’t posit why melanoma rates continue to rise despite increasing sun-protection awareness. But possible factors could include untrustworthy sunscreens, faulty application, and an increasingly compromised ozone layer that lets in more UV rays. And don’t forget: Edible sunscreen and carrot bread don’t count as SPF.

From Our Partners

powered by PubExchange

Most Watched on The Cut

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.