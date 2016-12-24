Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Having a Very Festive Christmas

Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth and their families are having quite the Christmas to-do, including blinky lights, ugly sweaters, cozy pajamas, and Billy Ray Cyrus holding a puppy. The entire Cyrus clan, including mom Tish and sibs Trace, Noah, Brandi, and Braison, were on hand to celebrate with Liam’s older brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky. If this was merely their Christmas Eve eve vibe, we can only imagine what magic Christmas morning holds.
Cyrus got a head start on celebrating Christmas earlier this week by getting a tiny tree tattooed on her ankle. Wait a second…
Billy Ray, are you okay? Blink twice if you need help.