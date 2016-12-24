Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Having a Very Festive Christmas

Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth and their families are having quite the Christmas to-do, including blinky lights, ugly sweaters, cozy pajamas, and Billy Ray Cyrus holding a puppy. The entire Cyrus clan, including mom Tish and sibs Trace, Noah, Brandi, and Braison, were on hand to celebrate with Liam’s older brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky. If this was merely their Christmas Eve eve vibe, we can only imagine what magic Christmas morning holds.



Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth !!! El mejor regalo de navidad!!' Un beso de de @chrishemsworth!! 😘😍 A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:19am PST

Fun Christmas Party with my family ! Fiesta de Navidad con mi family!!! 😜🎉 happy Christmas! Feliz Navidad! A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:12pm PST

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄 A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

Cyrus got a head start on celebrating Christmas earlier this week by getting a tiny tree tattooed on her ankle. Wait a second…

🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

Billy Ray, are you okay? Blink twice if you need help.

