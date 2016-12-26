Nick and Vanessa Lachey Received a New Baby for Christmas

Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced the birth of their son with a super-cute Instagram post on Monday.

“It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed!” Vanessa wrote. “We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5”

The Lacheys have been documenting the process since September, when they revealed Vanessa’s pregnancy on Instagram. About a month ago, the couple posted a gender-reveal video on Instagram set to, what else, a song by 98º. Phoenix joins 4-year-old brother Camden John and sister Brooklyn Elisabeth, who is almost 2.