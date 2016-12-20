Olivia Wilde Chopped Her Hair Because of Trump

Photo: Getty Images

During the 2016 presidential election, you didn’t have to sift through stolen emails to unearth Olivia Wilde’s fervent allegiance to Hillary Clinton. She vocalized her support for the Democratic candidate often and punctuated social media posts with mocking images of Donald Trump.

Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair the chop. #nomoremelaniahair A video posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:49pm PST

Post election, Wilde decided to distance herself from the Trump name even more. Yesterday, she tasked hairstylist Harry Josh (the man who made Gisele Bündchen’s hair a thing) with the job of delivering a haircut. He chopped several inches of her hair, and Wilde uploaded the evidence of the cut to Instagram with the caption: #nomoremelaniahair. She didn’t explain the urge to change her hair now, but perhaps she’s just throwing herself into the throng of women who have already taken out their post-election despair in the form of a dramatic beauty change. Either way, her ends look healthy, so there’s that.