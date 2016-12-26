Prince George Wows Adoring Subjects by Eating a Candy Cane

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Religious services are serious business for a kid, fancy title or no, so it’s no wonder that Prince George and little sister Princess Charlotte were rewarded with candy canes after making it through a Christmas service Sunday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied them, although the Queen was home with a cold (and presumably as many candy canes as she wants, because duh, she’s the queen).

George was styling as per usual in a double-breasted wool coat from Pepa & Co. with tiny velvet trimmings. Shoppers hit the internet immediately to snag their very own princely wool coat, which retails for £120 (approximately $147). It’s since sold out.



Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images