Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter, Zara Tindall, Suffers Miscarriage

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall — a talented equestrian champion who’s currently 16th in line to succeed her grandmother on the throne — has sadly suffered a miscarriage. Tindall and her husband, retired England rugby player Mike Tindall, were expecting the child in the late spring; they announced the news of her pregnancy last month, saying they were “very, very happy” and looking forward to the new year. “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby,” a spokeswoman for the couple said, declining to comment on the circumstances surrounding the miscarriage. “At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.” The couple already have a two year-old daughter named Mia, who’s one of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s five great-grandchildren. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the private matter.