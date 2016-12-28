Remembering Carrie Fisher’s Best Star Wars Hair

Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Buns are what you eat for breakfast, preferably with icing — unless you’re Carrie Fisher. Her iconic Princess Leia hair was one of the many things that made the late actress legendary.

Ironically, Fisher famously “loathed” the Leia hairstyle, which purportedly took up to two hours each day to construct and always made her hot. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, once even jokingly cautioned her against roles that require “weird hairdos.” She affectionately called them the “hairy earphones” and a “hair don’t,” claiming they widened her face. “The buns are tired now,” she teased fans who asked whether they’d see a futuristic take on the hairstyle in the new movies.

Rest in peace, buns and Fisher. Click through the slideshow below for more of her famous hair looks from the Star Wars franchise, all of which existed before Pinterest was even a thing.