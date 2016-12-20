Photo: Courtesy of Dior

As Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen can probably attest, the only thing better than rising in the fashion world is getting to experience it all with your twin right by your side. Models Ruth and May Bell, who’ve also doubled up in campaigns for Burberry and Topshop, are the stars of the first Dior campaign under creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Some of Chiuri’s more memorable pieces from the runway — including the Dio(r)evolution graphic tee and sheer dotted dress — are on hand. But beyond the clothes, the ads have a new look, with Brigitte Lacombe photographing the campaign for the first time, in crisp black and white. And if you’re having trouble telling the Bell sisters apart, note that Ruth’s famous buzz cut has grown out into a tousled pixie, while May has kept her shoulder-length locks.