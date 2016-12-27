Someone Please Adopt a Rhino for Jared Leto

Photo: Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Monday was Jared Leto’s birthday, but please, no boxed gifts. Don’t send him any festive Gucci blazers or sparkly bow ties. And no hand-etched drawings or carefully created Thirty Seconds to Mars photo collages. All Leto wants for his birthday this year is for you to adopt a (black or white) rhino from the World Wide Fund for Nature — for either $25, $55, $100, and up.

Although the adoption is symbolic, starting at $55, you get a very cute baby rhino plushie toy, a species spotlight card, and an adoption certificate. Now you know what to get for the man who has everything — including never-brassy hair for Christmas.

Have a holly, jolly Christmas + happy holidays to you all. 🎅 pic.twitter.com/icuvbqPvOB — MARS. (@30SECONDSTOMARS) December 25, 2016