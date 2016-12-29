Stefano Gabbana Was Spotted Folding Shirts at a Dolce & Gabbana Store

Photo: Photopix/Getty Images

Even on vacation, Stefano Gabbana doesn’t rest. A source tells us that one-half of Dolce & Gabbana was at the brand’s store in Gustavia, the capital of Saint Barts, just … folding some shirts. (Another source backs up this account.) Perhaps he’s just a perfectionist?



Well, the designer is currently in Saint Barts, as confirmed by his Instagram, where he’s posted pictures with travel buddy Anna Dello Russo and behind the scenes of shooting a new campaign. We’ve reached out to the brand for confirmation of the rumor and will update this when we hear back.

