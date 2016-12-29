Popular on The Cut

Stefano Gabbana Was Spotted Folding Shirts at a Dolce & Gabbana Store

By
Stefano GabbanaPhoto: Photopix/Getty Images

Even on vacation, Stefano Gabbana doesn’t rest. A source tells us that one-half of Dolce & Gabbana was at the brand’s store in Gustavia, the capital of Saint Barts, just … folding some shirts. (Another source backs up this account.) Perhaps he’s just a perfectionist?

Well, the designer is currently in Saint Barts, as confirmed by his Instagram, where he’s posted pictures with travel buddy Anna Dello Russo and behind the scenes of shooting a new campaign. We’ve reached out to the brand for confirmation of the rumor and will update this when we hear back.

Stefano Gabbana Was Spotted Folding Shirts at a Dolce & Gabbana Store

By
Stefano GabbanaPhoto: Photopix/Getty Images

Even on vacation, Stefano Gabbana doesn’t rest. A source tells us that one-half of Dolce & Gabbana was at the brand’s store in Gustavia, the capital of Saint Barts, just … folding some shirts. (Another source backs up this account.) Perhaps he’s just a perfectionist?

Well, the designer is currently in Saint Barts, as confirmed by his Instagram, where he’s posted pictures with travel buddy Anna Dello Russo and behind the scenes of shooting a new campaign. We’ve reached out to the brand for confirmation of the rumor and will update this when we hear back.

From Our Partners

powered by PubExchange

Most Watched on The Cut

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.