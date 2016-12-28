Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

This year there’s been of plenty of high-profile celebrity breakups (R.I.P. ‘Brangelina’) and there’s also been a few reconciliations (We see you, Miley and Liam). But with only a few days left in 2016, there’s yet another breakup in the celebrity world to add to the list. Melissa Benoist, famous for embodying ’Supergirl’ on the small screen and giving us our first female superhero TV show since ’Wonder Woman’ more than 40 years ago, has filed for divorce.



Benoist filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Blake Jenner, who nabbed a role on “Glee” after winning Oxygen’s “The Glee Project,” according to TMZ. (To his credit, Jenner, 24, also joined Benoist, 28, on “Supergirl” for two episodes). Benoist is hoping spousal support is out of the question and she cited “irreconcilable differences,” in the court papers, according to TMZ.



Oh, and she’s also going back to her maiden name, making for one less Jenner on the celebrity circuit.

