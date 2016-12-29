Tasting the New Bachelor Wines With a Veteran Sommelier

To celebrate its 21st season (and Nick Viall’s fourth shot at love), The Bachelor franchise has partnered with California winemakers Linda Trotta and Aaron Bader to release a set of three themed wines. The names alone — the Fantasy Suite, One on One, and the Final Rosé — are enough to make them staples of any self-respecting Bachelor viewing party. But are they any good? The Cut’s resident Bachelor fans Anna Silman and Allie Jones sat down with Alexander Brauer, a veteran sommelier at a two-Michelin-star restaurant in Manhattan, for a taste test.