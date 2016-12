Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

This Christmas, Taylor Swift surprised a World War II veteran with the greatest gift he never asked for: a visit from Taylor Swift.

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

On Monday, the singer dropped in on 96-year-old Cyrus Porter — who we learned earlier this year was Swift’s “oldest” fan — at his home in Missouri. There, she got a tour of Porter’s war memorabilia and regaled his family with her patented surprise drop-in set list: hugs, selfies, and an acoustic performance of “Shake It Off.’



Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!! pic.twitter.com/SaNwRK4DoL — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 27, 2016

A Swiftmas miracle.