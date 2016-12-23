The Latest on the Cut

10:43 a.m.

MSG, Union Say Rockettes Can Choose Not to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

But they also say most Rockettes have signed up to perform at the inauguration.

10:24 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter, Zara Tindall, Suffers Miscarriage

She was expecting her second child.

9:49 a.m.

Ex-State Rep. Fired From Fancy Gov’t Job for Groping Women at a Holiday Party

Finally, some good news about the government this year.

8:43 a.m.

Carrie Fisher Hospitalized After Heart Attack, Reportedly in ICU

She was on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Yesterday at 3:25 p.m.

No One Is Komfier on Kristmas Than the Kardashians

But who is the komfiest Kardashian of them all?

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

The Pajama Sets You Can Wear Outside

Wear them to work or wear them to bed, no one can tell.

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m.

New York Magazine’s Sex Lives Podcast: The Most Wonderful Episode of the Year

Listeners run the show on this week’s podcast.

Yesterday at 3:19 p.m.

High Numbers of Brazilian Women Are Avoiding Pregnancy Due to Zika Fears

A new study confirms that it’s a social trend.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

Here’s Why Living Alone May Be Bad for Your Health

Social isolation can lead to premature deaths.

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

When Should You Really Take Probiotics?

Clearing up your digestive health questions.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

Megyn Kelly Didn’t Get to Send Out Her Christmas Cards, and She’s Pissed

She sounds more upset at Shutterfly than she was at Roger Ailes.

Yesterday at 2:45 p.m.

Jennifer Hudson’s Son Can Dance Exactly Like Michael Jackson

He gives Mariah Carey’s son a run for his money.

Yesterday at 1:44 p.m.

Report: J.Lo Canceled Her $1 Million New Year’s Eve Gig to Spend Time With Drake

One for the econ majors: When J.Lo said “love don’t cost a thing,” was she factoring in opportunity cost?

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

14 Affordable Ways to Look Hot on New Year’s Eve

No need to spend tons to be party-ready.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

The Art of Thoughtful Gift-Giving

Spread more joy — and less resentment.

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Treat Yourself: A Leopard-Print Bomber Jacket

Fluffy.

Yesterday at 11:48 a.m.

Vin Diesel Kept Interrupting an Interviewer to Hit on Her

This is gross.

Yesterday at 10:55 a.m.

Union Representing Rockettes Reportedly Calls Inauguration Boycott ‘Invalid’

“Any talk of boycotting this event is invalid.”

Yesterday at 10:06 a.m.

Condé Nast Must Be in Dire Straits If Anna Wintour Is Making Starbucks Runs

This is what happens when you get rid of intern programs.

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

The Easiest, Most Glittery New Year’s Eve Hairstyle

Don’t worry: All of the glitter will wash out.