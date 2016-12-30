With the holiday season wrapping up, the only question left on the agenda is what to do with all of those gift cards and cash. So far, your winter doomsday arsenal is looking pretty solid with the addition of a new fluffy coat, so you know your body’s nice and toasty. But what about your feet? No one wants cold toes. You’ll need a pair of boots to get you through the frigid weather in style. Good thing you can take advantage of the ongoing sales and get a cool pair now on deep discount. From Topshop to Acne, scroll below for the best boots on sale now, for every budget.

A pair of boots that cost less than a quick trip to Trader Joe’s? Yup, they do exist. Wear them now and expect floral boots to be a trend cropping up in abundance next season. You’ll feel smug when everyone starts jumping on the bandwagon.

Buy Krazy Pointed Boot Original Price: $60, Sale Price: $30 (50% off) , Topshop

While the crazy sale season is a fun way to experiment with more whimsical styles you wouldn’t otherwise spend full price on, you can never go wrong with a simple black boot. The big gold buckle adds a bit of flash without being overpowering.

Buy Buckle Boots Original Price: $80, Sale Price: $60 (25% off) , Mango

Over-the-knee boots are notoriously expensive, especially if they happen to be suede or leather (hey, all that extra material doesn’t come cheap), but Sam Edelman’s rich tan boots are suede and cheap. Luckily, there’s still just about every size left, from 5 to 11, so everyone is guaranteed to find the right fit — just don’t expect stock to last much longer.

Buy Sam Edelman ‘Elina’ Suede Over-the-Knee Boots Original Price: $275, Sale Price: $110 (60% off) , Net-a-Porter

Fancy-heeled boots are nice, but when you have to wade through slush and ice on your commute you need a boot that can take the brunt of Mother Nature. The track sole makes for better traction in icier conditions, and it’s a more chic alternative to heavy-duty winter boots.

Buy Leather Ankle Boots Original Price: $90, Sale Price: $50 (45% off) , Zara

If you don’t feel like experimenting with color, try out an unusual pattern like a brocade velvet. It’s fun and dresses up a pair of jeans. Buy Rococo Velvet Boots Original Price: $98, Sale Price: $59 (40% off) , Nasty Gal

Cowboy boots tend to tread the overly casual route, but their revived popularity among the fashion crowd, thanks to the Vetements craze, has ushered in dressier iterations. These Western-inspired boots from Acne Studios feature a stacked wedge heel and a sharp pointed toe for a sleek rocker feel.

Buy Acne Studios ‘Caroline’ Boots Original Price: $700, Sale Price: $490 (30% off) , Matches Fashion

Yes, you’ll stick out wherever you go, but these boots are also sure to get you a bunch of compliments. Hot-pink suede boots aren’t exactly easy to come by, so don’t expect to find these again next year. Buy Maryam Nassir Zadeh ‘Agnes’ Suede Ankle Boots Original Price: $580, Sale Price: $406 (30%) , Matches Fashion

Even when it feels like you’re trapped in a life-sized snow globe, you can’t wear pants alone. For times when you’d rather try a skirt or dress, these are just as warm slipped over a pair of thick tights. Buy Suede Knee Boots Original Price: $295, Sale Price: $148 (50% off) , & Other Stories

A mixture of off-beat and stylish, they’re the type of boots you’d expect to see on a fashion editor, and that’s precisely what makes them so good. Buy No.21 Green Front Frill Ankle Boots Original Price: $760, Sale Price: $380 (50% off) , Avenue 32

The most efficient way to carry your cropped trousers and denim into colder temps? Try a longer shaft boot that sits right underneath the hem. To make the styling feel more deliberate, go for boots that display an interesting detail on the heel. Buy Stella McCartney Tortoiseshell Block-Heel Faux-Leather Boots Original Price: $737, Sale Price: $515 (30% off) , Matches Fashion

Marco de Vincenzo’s quirky frilled and bow-tie footwear was a big hit during Milan Fashion Week, and now you can finally score a street-style favorite at a major discount. Buy Marco de Vincenzo Black Leather Bow Back Boots Original Price: $985, Sale Price: $295 (70% off) , Avenue 32

