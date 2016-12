Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Zadie Smith, and more celebrity moms on what it’s really like.

All it took was a book deal.

The Pantsuit Nation Backlash Is Here, and It’s Intense

The Cyberbullying Gabby Douglas Experienced During the Olympics Is Horrifying

8:41 a.m.

Looks Like Kellyanne Conway Changed Her Mind About Working in the White House

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is going to the White House.