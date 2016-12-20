At the beginning of every week at the Cut, we’re highlighting one great purchase that won’t take up your whole paycheck. If you’re looking for something to splurge on instead, check back every Friday for an item that’s absolutely worth eating ramen noodles for the rest of eternity.

There’s nothing wrong with investing in a new pair of boots every season, especially when they’re well made. With a price point just shy of $200, these ‘Duchess’ boots from Thursday Boot Company are made to endure the harshest of climates: Leather lining insulates, while a stacked, padded leather heel ensures your jeans don’t get wet when you’re sloshing around in the snow.

Thursday Boot Company, ‘Duchess’ Chelsea Boots, $169 at Spring

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.