Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the komfiest Kardashian of them all?

Is it Kourtney, on the ground?

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:41pm PST

Or Kim, finally out and around?

Babe is back!! Kim & Kanye were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica around 7:50 PM last night. 👠 A photo posted by KARDASHIAN UPDATE PAGE ™👥 (@updatekuwtk) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:50am PST

Is it Kylie, midriff bared?

🎁 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

Or Kris, like Santa, quite prepared?

#WhoWonFashionToday? That would be @krisjenner looking like the Santa of our dreams 🎅 📷: @AKM_GSI A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:21am PST

Is it Kanye at the mall?

Kanye wearing Triple White V2's. Are these being added onto your cop list? #ModernNotoriety A photo posted by ModernNotoriety (@modernnotoriety) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:13am PST

Or Kendall, wearing almost nothing at all?

waking up in @calvinklein #mycalvins #ad A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:20pm PST

Happy holidays!