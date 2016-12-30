Treat Yourself: A Crushed-Velvet Dress to Wear on New Year’s Eve

Every Friday at the Cut, we’re highlighting one great purchase for which it’s absolutely worth eating ramen noodles for the rest of eternity. If you’re looking for cheap thrills instead, check back every Monday for a fun pick-me-up that will leave you with enough cash for dinner.

There are few party options as reliable as a velvet dress. For one, its rich texture is nicer than cotton yet warmer than silk. Plus, it looks expensive and festive any way you style it. This wine-colored crushed-velvet dress from Opening Ceremony has long sleeves to keep you toasty while you hail a cab, cinches flatteringly at the waist, and looks great with black boots or sparkly heels. Top it off with sheer black tights, and add a few gold accessories for an effortlessly fancy look.

Callipygian Velvet Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $275 at Opening Ceremony

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.