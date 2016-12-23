Treat Yourself: A Leopard-Print Bomber Jacket

Every Friday at the Cut, we’re highlighting one great purchase for which it’s absolutely worth eating ramen noodles for the rest of eternity. If you’re looking for cheap thrills instead, check back every Monday for a fun pick-me-up that will leave you with enough cash for dinner.

Just because the polar vortex that is New York winter has shown up doesn’t mean your outerwear has to be puffy and black. Prints and texture are a great way to liven up your “all black” winter uniform. Lined with satin, this coat has a dark-red trim that complements the wild feel of the pattern. Plus, it’s fluffy!

Ganni Ferris Leopard-Print Faux Fur Bomber Jacket, $380 at Net-A-Porter

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.